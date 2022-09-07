Fed. Circ. Says No 'Do-Overs' For Patent Biz In LG Row

By Andrew Karpan (September 7, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday agreed with a Delaware court's decision to shut down a legal maneuver from a Luxembourg patent company to use a second lawsuit to revive allegations against more than 100 brands of LG phones that were rejected from an earlier lawsuit filed over a decade ago. Lawyers for a business called Arendi S.A.R.L. failed to convince a three-judge panel to revive a lawsuit struck down by former U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark, who has since been promoted to the federal appeals court. Arendi sued LG almost two years ago and accused the South Korean electronics giant of...

