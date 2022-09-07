Grocer's Amended Suit Stalls Opioid Coverage Ruling

By Ganesh Setty (September 7, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Two excess insurers must wait until after discovery to know whether they must defend grocery chain Giant Eagle in ongoing opioid litigation, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Wednesday, holding it would be most efficient to defer judgment on their defense obligations in light of the grocer's latest complaint. Dismissing without prejudice American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co.'s and XL Specialty Insurance's separate motions for partial summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville said a decision would "do little to simplify or expedite this litigation moving forward" since post-discovery motion practice is already likely. Wednesday's decision comes after the court reversed...

