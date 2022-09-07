HMRC Eyes Probes Of Collapsed Expat Bank's Customers

By Silvia Martelli (September 7, 2022, 6:44 PM BST) -- HM Revenue and Customs announced on Wednesday that it's writing to about 600 U.K. customers of a collapsed Puerto Rican bank linked to tax evasion and money laundering, giving them a chance to "check and correct their tax affairs." HMRC said it's contacting people in the U.K. who used the Euro Pacific Bank — which described itself as an "expat bank" and is now in liquidation — urging them to check their tax position and make any necessary corrections. The department said it has already launched criminal investigations into U.K. customers of the bank, adding that "more could follow into those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS