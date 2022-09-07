Home Depot, EBay Hit With Suit Over Customer's Foot Burns

By Eric Heisig (September 7, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- An Ohio woman and her husband have launched a lawsuit alleging a foot treatment and pressure washing fluid sold by eBay Inc. and The Home Depot Inc., respectively, caused severe burns to her feet, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills. Sheila Collopy's injuries arose in March 2021 when she walked barefoot across her deck while replacing outdoor furniture, after her husband Walter had power washed it, according to a lawsuit removed Tuesday to the Northern District of Ohio. Walter Collopy washed the deck with "All-in-1 Premium Pressure Washing Concentrate," made by Zep Inc. and bought at The Home Depot,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS