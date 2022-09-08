Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Tosses Baker Donelson's $140K Fees Suit

By Madison Arnold (September 8, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed the dismissal of a $140,000 lawsuit for lack of jurisdiction by Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC against the appointed guardian of the mother of a client challenging the guardian's appointment.

Baker Donelson lost its appeal of the dismissal of its declaratory judgment request in which the firm argued the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida erred when it dismissed the action for a lack of jurisdiction under a "probate exception." The firm was seeking more than $140,000 from the estate of the mother of one of its clients...

