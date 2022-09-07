OCC's Hsu Urges Reddit Reality Check As Banks Eye Crypto

By Jon Hill (September 7, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's acting chief said Wednesday that banks interested in getting into cryptocurrency should only do so with their "eyes wide open" to the risks involved and painted bank-fintech partnerships as potential sources of instability that the agency wants to mitigate. Speaking in New York at a banking industry gathering, acting Comptroller Michael Hsu called the crypto market "very hype driven" and said bank regulators should be wary of playing into that as traditional financial institutions look to dip their toes into the digital asset waters. Although Hsu pointed to guidance from the OCC and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS