$1.5M Approved For Fla. To Study Insurance Rating Alternative

By Ben Zigterman (September 9, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Florida's joint legislative budget commission approved a request Friday from the state's Department of Financial Services to spend up to $1.5 million on a consultant that would explore alternative methods for rating insurance companies. The request came after state leaders blasted the state's top rating agency, Demotech Inc., in July for possible plans to downgrade as many as 17 insurers. Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier and state CFO Jimmy Patronis accused Demotech of discrepancies in its rating methodology, which Demotech President Joseph Petrelli has denied, and warned that the downgrades could put insurers at rating levels not recognized as sufficient by...

