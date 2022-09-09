Bailey & Glasser Adds Financial Transactions Atty In DC

By Jack Rodgers (September 9, 2022, 12:27 PM EDT) -- Bailey & Glasser LLP has added an attorney described as dedicating his practice to trying high-stakes financial cases in state and federal courts, to its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Wednesday. Stephen Sorensen joins Bailey & Glasser's commercial and environmental litigation practice group as a partner, spending the past nine years working as a named partner at Thomas Alexander Forrester & Sorensen LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile. He works with bankruptcy trustees in a number of fraud disputes, complex financial transactions and accounting fraud disputes. Sorensen spent the majority of his career at Williams & Connolly LLP, working for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS