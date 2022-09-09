Med. Pot Center Loses Bid To Force Fla. To Grant License

By Mike Curley (September 9, 2022, 12:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court has tossed out a bid by a proposed medical marijuana treatment center to force the state to grant its application for a license, saying it sent in its application while the state was not accepting them. In a short opinion filed Wednesday, a three-judge First District panel affirmed the dismissal of a suit against the state Department of Health by Louis Del Favero Orchids Inc., saying while the company complied with licensure requirements, the application window for the state's Medical Marijuana Treatment Center, or MMTC, licenses was not opened by the Department of Health. In addition, the...

