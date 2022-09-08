Medical Pot Users Call DOJ Bid To Ax Suit 'Insulting'

By Mike Curley (September 8, 2022, 12:09 PM EDT) -- The Florida agriculture commissioner and three residents have slammed a bid by the U.S. Department of Justice to throw out their suit challenging a rule holding that participants in medical cannabis programs don't have Second Amendment rights, saying the DOJ's arguments comparing those in the program to felons is "insulting." Wednesday's response brief opens by saying named plaintiffs Vera Cooper and Nicole Hansell are not "'tramps,' 'mentally ill,' 'criminals,' 'lunatics,' 'panhandlers,' or 'unvirtuous,'" taking aim at the language the DOJ used in its motion to dismiss and for summary judgment on the Second Amendment claims filed last month. The DOJ is trying...

