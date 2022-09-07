Pa. Health System's Reapplication Process Sound, Court Told

By P.J. D'Annunzio (September 7, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A health care system sued by a nurse and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over its policy of making workers returning from medical leave reapply for their jobs told a Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday that the practice was not the basis for an EEOC enforcement action. At a hearing over a motion for dismissal of nurse Rosemary Casteline's suit, Anthony Andrisano of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, representing Geisinger Health System, told U.S. District Judge Karen L. Marston that Geisinger was doing its employees a favor by keeping them in an internal candidate pool when their jobs came up...

