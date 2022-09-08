US Bank Seeks To Toss $20M Insurance Death Benefit Suit

By Emily Enfinger (September 8, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bank told a Delaware federal court that Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.'s swift efforts to void an insurance policy with $20 million in death benefits demonstrates the insurer's scheme to only "bill, collect and retain premiums." U.S. Bank NA argued in a Wednesday brief that Ameritas' lawsuit should be tossed because the insurer's ability to contest the policy expired in 2007 and, under Florida law, the policy cannot be challenged on the grounds that it was purportedly procured through a stranger-oriented life insurance scheme, or STOLI, since the contestability period expired. The bank asserted that the policy is governed by Florida law,...

