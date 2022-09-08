Colo. Judge Awards $6M In Pot Biz Fight, Calls Out Atty

By Daniel Ducassi (September 8, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has awarded more than $6 million in damages to a Colorado man who proved breach of contract by his former medical cannabis business partner, in a ruling that also criticized prominent cannabis firm Vicente Sederberg LLP. U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson ruled Wednesday that Josh Bartch and the defendants, Mackie Barch and his company, had an enforceable agreement for the defendant to hold onto both of their stakes in a company seeking a Maryland medical marijuana license until Bartch wanted his stake back. But neither party's name appeared on the license application for the company, Doctors...

