Lloyd's Sets Aside £1.1B For Ukraine Claims

By Irene Madongo (September 8, 2022, 5:44 PM BST) -- Specialist insurance market Lloyd's of London said on Thursday that it has reserved £1.1 billion ($1.3 billion) for customers affected by the conflict in Ukraine, in a "challenging year" marked by geopolitical risks and natural catastrophes. Lloyd's reported the Eastern European hit as it published its results for the first half of this year, highlighting its work with authorities and firms to deliver sanctions against Russia. It added that it has also facilitated insurance cover for ships moving grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot Group and broker Marsh said in August that they have issued the...

