Darktrace Shares Tumble As Thoma Bravo Ends Offer Talks

By Najiyya Budaly (September 8, 2022, 11:02 AM BST) -- The share price of Darktrace sank more than 30% on Thursday after U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo said it has backed out of takeover talks with the U.K. cybersecurity company. The U.S. private equity firm has said it will not make an offer for Darktrace and has terminated discussions with the British provider of artificial intelligence. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Thoma Bravo LP, which has its headquarters in Chicago, said it does not intend to make an offer for Darktrace PLC and has terminated discussions with the artificial intelligence provider. The private equity firm did not disclose the...

