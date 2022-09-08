A&O Guides Stora Enso's €1B Buy Of Dutch Packaging Biz

By Dawood Fakhir (September 8, 2022, 1:33 PM BST) -- Packaging company Stora Enso of Finland said on Thursday that it has acquired a Dutch maker of cardboard boxes for approximately €1.02 billion ($1.03 billion) in a deal built by Allen & Overy LLP as it seeks to accelerate its revenue growth. Stora Enso said the acquisition of De Jong Packaging Group will provide it with a gateway into the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Britain — where it operates 17 sites — and give it a share of the market in Europe. The Finnish company will fund the transaction using existing liquidity and loans. It could make an additional €45 million in cash if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS