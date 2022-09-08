Watchdog Eyes Local Fixes In Morrisons' Takeover Of Rival

By Tom Fish (September 8, 2022, 3:50 PM BST) -- The antitrust watchdog raised limited concerns on Thursday about Morrisons' planned buyout of a rival convenience store chain, noting that the supermarket giant has already said it would work to reduce the potential harm to competition for shoppers. The Competition and Markets Authority has decided that the deal, in which WM Morrison Supermarkets Ltd. will buy some assets of McColl's Retail Group PLC for an undisclosed amount of money, will "overall" not have a damaging effect on shoppers or other businesses. This is conditional on whether Morrisons meets specified areas of concern. Morrisons is being advised by Ashurst LLP on the...

