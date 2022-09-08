Cost Of Living Crisis Will Spark Scams, FCA Warns

By Joel Poultney (September 8, 2022, 7:49 PM BST) -- The City watchdog has warned that financial crime will become more "prolific" as the cost of living crisis continues to intensify across the U.K. Sarah Pritchard, the executive director of markets at the Financial Conduct Authority, said in a speech on Wednesday that there had been an increase in scams, such as loan fee fraud, ghost-broking and false access to rebates from utility companies. She said at the Financial Crime Summit in London that the FCA also anticipates a rise in the number of people being recruited as money mules, where they are asked to transfer money through their accounts by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS