Watchdog Takes on UK Gov't Over FOI Response 'Failures'

By Joel Poultney (September 8, 2022, 3:20 PM BST) -- The information and data regulator said on Thursday it has taken action against two government departments for "persistent failures" to respond promptly to freedom of information requests, warning that it plans to step up enforcement against public bodies. The Information Commissioner's Office has issued its first enforcement notice in seven years to the Department for International Trade after it said that official statistics showed the ministry had the worst figures for response time for the whole of central government. The ICO also hit the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy with a so-called practice recommendation, which requires it to set...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS