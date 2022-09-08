Financial Watchdog To Tailor Post-Brexit Rules To UK

By Alex Davidson (September 8, 2022, 7:04 PM BST) -- The Bank of England's regulatory arm said Thursday that it will address risks in a way tailored to the U.K. using reforms in a post-Brexit bill revamping rules for the financial sector and repealing law that had been retained from Europe. The Prudential Regulation Authority said in a paper on its future policy that it will use its greater responsibility given by the Financial Services and Markets Bill to refine how it makes policy. It will also adapt rules to technology developments. The bill had its second reading on Wednesday. "We intend to take full advantage of the opportunities that the...

