Martha Stewart Co. Accused Of Infringing CBD Packaging

By Collin Krabbe (September 9, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A Martha Stewart company and another firm ripped off copyrighted packaging belonging to an Oregon business, a suit filed in Oregon federal court said. Northwest Natural Goods LLC, which produces and distributes edible cannabis products, alleges Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc. co-launched a CBD product line with nearly identical packaging after Northwest Natural stopped business discussions with an affiliate of Canopy Growth USA LLC of Colorado, which launched the Stewart-branded products, according to the suit, which was filed Wednesday. Northwest Natural Goods says it owns copyrights for packaging but that Canopy Growth and Martha Stewart Living "launched their own competing CBD...

