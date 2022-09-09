Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Martha Stewart Co. Accused Of Infringing CBD Packaging

By Collin Krabbe (September 9, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A Martha Stewart company and another firm ripped off copyrighted packaging belonging to an Oregon business, a suit filed in Oregon federal court said.

Northwest Natural Goods LLC, which produces and distributes edible cannabis products, alleges Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc. co-launched a CBD product line with nearly identical packaging after Northwest Natural stopped business discussions with an affiliate of Canopy Growth USA LLC of Colorado, which launched the Stewart-branded products, according to the suit, which was filed Wednesday.

Northwest Natural Goods says it owns copyrights for packaging but that Canopy Growth and Martha Stewart Living "launched their own competing CBD...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!