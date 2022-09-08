Senate Confirms Memphis Atty To 6th Circ.

By James Arkin (September 8, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT) -- The Senate narrowly confirmed Memphis attorney Andre B. Mathis to the Sixth Circuit on Thursday by a 48-47 vote, making him the 20th circuit court nominee to be approved since President Joe Biden took office. Mathis, a partner at Butler Snow LLP since 2020, was nominated by President Joe Biden in November. He had previously worked at the firm Glankler Brown PLLC starting in 2007. He is the first Black man confirmed to the Sixth Circuit in more than two decades, and the first Black man from Tennessee to ever serve on the court. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., was the only...

