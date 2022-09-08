FTC Says Endo Bankruptcy Can't Stop DC Circ. Appeal

By Katie Buehler (September 8, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has asked the D.C. Circuit to lift a bankruptcy-related stay in its bid to revive antitrust claims accusing Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. of entering a "pay-for-delay" agreement with Impax Laboratories LLC to stave off competition to Endo's Opana ER painkiller. In mid-August, the federal appellate court suspended briefing in the FTC's appeal of a lower court's order dismissing the case, after Endo and related entities filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York. But the FTC said its case falls within an exception to the Bankruptcy Code and should be allowed to continue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS