Purple Lands ITC Probe Into 'Knockoff' Pillows, Seat Cushions

By Jasmin Jackson (September 8, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has agreed to launch an investigation into imported pillows and seat cushions that allegedly infringe Purple Mattress' various patents and trademarks on cooling gel technology. The ITC granted mattress maker Purple Innovation LLC's bid for an investigation in a notice issued Wednesday, announcing the agency would examine alleged knockoffs of Purple's pillow and seat cushions that contain a proprietary gel that helps keep its products cool to the touch. The investigation will hone in on imports by retailers like Louisiana-based rival SelectSoma and various China-based Amazon sellers, which Purple says warrant a limited exclusion order blocking...

