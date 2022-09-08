Fed. Circ. Backs USPTO In Rejection Of Computer Patent App

By Jasmin Jackson (September 8, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit backed a lower court's decision Thursday letting the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office out of a suit by prolific inventor Gilbert Hyatt over his computer patent application's rejection, agreeing that his petition was abandoned after the agency imposed a claim restriction. The appellate panel's precedential opinion affirms a lower court's order awarding the USPTO summary judgment in Hyatt's suit challenging the agency's determination that he abandoned his patent application. The panel agreed with the abandonment holding since Hyatt shifted the subject matter of claims in his application to a new invention after the USPTO imposed a "restriction requirement,"...

