Investment Platform Parmenion To Buy £1.9B Fund Manager

By Dawood Fakhir (September 8, 2022, 7:22 PM BST) -- Investment company Parmenion Capital Partners LLP has said it will acquire fund manager EBI Portfolios Ltd. which manages £1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) of funds for an undisclosed amount. Parmenion expects the acquisition to help it become the platform of choice for financial advisers, the Bristol, England-based company said Wednesday. The acquisition is part of Parmenion's "ambitious growth strategy" carried out over the last two years, and is subject to regulatory approvals. Details about the required approvals and information about legal advisers on the deal were not immediately available. Parmenion's chief commercial officer, Mike Morrow, who will join EBI's board, said his company admired...

