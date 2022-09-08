DLA Piper, Insurers Produce Bulk Annuity Guide

By Irene Madongo (September 8, 2022, 8:12 PM BST) -- Law firm DLA Piper said Thursday it has worked with firms in Britain's bulk annuity market to create a guide to equip pension schemes considering shifting their members' liabilities, amid an expected boom in transfer deals. DLA Piper said it worked with companies such as Aviva, Scottish Widows and Standard Life in compiling the insurer-led tool, which is targeted at firms that are involved in bringing transactions to insurers, including trustees of defined benefit, or DB, pension schemes as well as legal and investment advisers. The law firm noted that in the past decade, more than £200 billion ($229 billion) worth...

