Alsup Says Amazon's Attys 'Pampering' Selves With Delay Bid

By Dorothy Atkins (September 8, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup held off on deciding Thursday whether to grant Amazon a win in MasterObjects Inc.'s infringement suit over autofill search-engine patents, and he appeared critical of Amazon attorneys' request to delay the upcoming trial, saying, "I think you lawyers are pampering yourself too much." Judge Alsup's comments came during a two-hour hearing in San Francisco on multiple motions in hotly contested litigation over MasterObjects' autofill search patents, including Amazon.com Inc.'s summary judgment bid and its motion to postpone the Oct. 11 jury trial by at least a month. Amazon lawyer Christina V. Rayburn of Hueston Hennigan LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS