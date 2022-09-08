Florida Man Charged With Vandalizing Federal Courthouse

By Carolina Bolado (September 8, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida man has been charged with destruction of federal property, accused of vandalizing the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Labor Day and breaking doors and windows in the building. Prosecutors charged Matthew Leon Chilcutt, 43, of Fort Lauderdale, on Tuesday with breaking into the federal courthouse at 299 E. Broward Blvd. and causing more than $1,000 in damage. A man was charged Tuesday with destruction of federal property for vandalizing the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, federal courthouse on Monday, prosecutors said. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida) Chilcutt is scheduled to appear in court on Friday....

