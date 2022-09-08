White House Office Urges Study Of Crypto's Enviro Impact

By Katryna Perera (September 8, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The White House on Thursday called on the federal government to conduct further research on the energy impact of crypto mining and to set new environmental standards for the growing digital asset industry. In a new report, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy explored the potential challenges and opportunities associated with the growing number of digital assets and said the U.S. government has a responsibility to protect communities from any associated climate change impact. The Office of Science and Technology Policy specifically pointed to the large amount of electricity needed to create, transact and own digital assets, which in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS