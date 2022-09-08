EmpiresX Trader Pleads Guilty In $100M Crypto Scheme

By Sarah Jarvis (September 8, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The purported head trader of a cryptocurrency platform prosecutors allege was a Ponzi scheme pled guilty to one count of securities fraud in a Florida federal court Thursday, with the government agreeing to dismiss the only other count against him. Joshua David Nicholas was allegedly the head trader for cryptocurrency platform EmpiresX, which prosecutors have alleged he and two others used to generate $100 million in a crypto-based Ponzi scheme. Nicholas had been facing one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. The government agreed to dismiss the wire fraud count for...

