Ernst & Young To Split Into 2 Companies

By Matt Perez (September 9, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Ernst & Young will split into two distinct companies following a vote that will conclude in early 2023, the accounting giant announced Thursday. "Ernst & Young is proud of its legacy as a leading global professional services organization," the company said Thursday. "The world is changing, and we have to adapt to continue to thrive and achieve our full potential, while we address the needs of all of our stakeholders." EY leaders chose to move forward with partner votes to separate the firm into two distinct, multidisciplinary companies. In the coming weeks, the firm will engage with partners to provide more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS