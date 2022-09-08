Dueling Tag Makers Battle Over RFID Patent Appeal

By Kelly Lienhard (September 8, 2022, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit's chief judge on Thursday suggested that label and packaging solutions company Avery Dennison, which is defending against Adasa Inc.'s infringement claim over a patent covering RFID tags, would be wise to focus on whether the patent was obvious under prior art rather than claiming the patent offered nothing useful at all. Avery Dennison Corp. is seeking to escape a jury's $62 million infringement award by overturning an earlier district court finding that the patent was valid. U.S. Chief Circuit Judge Kimberly A. Moore told Avery Dennison's counsel, Derek Shaffer of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, that his client is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS