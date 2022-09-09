Hospital Didn't Bargain Ahead Of Layoffs, NLRB Judge Says

By Emily Brill (September 9, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rico hospital unlawfully laid off its cleaning staff and subcontracted out their jobs without bargaining with the workers' union, a National Labor Relations Board judge held, saying the hospital must offer the former employees their jobs back. In an opinion issued Thursday, NLRB Judge Ira Sandron ruled Metro Health Inc. violated the National Labor Relations Act by laying off 11 janitors in June 2021 and subcontracting their work to the National Building Maintenance Corp. without negotiating with their union, the Unidad Laboral del Enfermeras y Empleados de la Salud. Judge Sandron rejected Metro Health's argument that the workers' poor...

