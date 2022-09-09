Co. Can't Force Fla. To Grant Marijuana Dispensing License

By Mike Curley (September 9, 2022, 12:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court won't let a would-be cannabis dispensary revive a suit seeking to force the state Department of Health to grant it a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license, saying it hadn't completed its application under the previous law, and can't use that application to qualify for a license under current law. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-judge panel affirmed a final judgment against TropiFlora LLC in its suit against the state, as it was effectively asking the court to apply now-repealed law, while the court must apply the law as it stands now, not when TropiFlora first applied...

