GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (September 9, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Because crypto platforms perform so many different functions as brokers, dealer and lenders, U.S. regulators are considering breaking up the platforms into separate legal entities. And Uber's former cybersecurity chief, on trial for obstructing a federal probe, is blaming an Uber in-house lawyer for scapegoating him. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ SEC Chair Considers Divvying Up Crypto Platforms U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said Thursday that cryptocurrency exchanges that also operate as brokers, dealers and lenders could have their businesses broken up into separate...

