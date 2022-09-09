LSE's £274M Fintech Buyout Provisionally Cleared By CMA

By Tom Fish (September 9, 2022, 3:28 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust authority said on Friday that it has provisionally cleared London Stock Exchange Group's £274 million ($318 million) buyout of Quantile Group Ltd., after concluding the markets giant would have little reason to hinder rivals of the financial technology business. The Competition and Markets Authority said after an investigation — launched in March — that the deal should not disadvantage compression providers competing with Quantile. Compression helps companies cut the number of existing derivatives contracts, freeing capital and streamlining their portfolios. The watchdog escalated the investigation in May, saying it had concerns that the deal could harm competition between multilateral compression services....

