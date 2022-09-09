Watchdog Warns Benchmark Firm CEOs To Manage Conflicts

By Alex Davidson (September 9, 2022, 7:35 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has warned benchmark administrators they may have conflicts of interest and said it will engage with them where it has evidence of related poor oversight and governance in a "dear CEO" letter. The watchdog told firms Thursday that good oversight and governance are fundamental to meeting regulatory obligations including management of conflicts of interest and ensuring they do not weaken the oversight function. "We will consider employing formal supervisory tools in those instances where firms fail to meet our requirements, fail to consider our feedback or are making insufficient progress," said FCA director Edwin Schooling Latter....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS