Life Insurance M&A Deals Hit €60B So Far In 2022, Fitch Says

By Dawood Fakhir (September 9, 2022, 9:14 PM BST) -- Deal making in the European life insurance industry has totaled around €60 billion ($60.3 billion) so far in 2022 after a slow start in the year, and more transactions are expected in the coming months, Fitch Ratings reported Friday. Of the recent deals, four mergers took place in less than two months, of which two were in Germany and one each in the Netherlands and Britain. But the rating agency expects the deal volume in the U.K. to be lower than in Europe and lower compared to its own historical volumes. "The U.K. was the dominant market for such deals from...

