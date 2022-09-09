Standard Chartered Backs Tech To ID Trade Finance Fraud

By Irene Madongo (September 9, 2022, 3:30 PM BST) -- Standard Chartered has wrapped up an industry-first trial of a system designed to detect fraudulent trade finance transactions over global payment messaging system SWIFT, and is now urging other major lenders to adopt the service. The British lender ran a pilot of the "trade financing validation service," which is powered by financial technology firm MonetaGo, during the second quarter of this year. Standard Chartered used mock data with invoices and warehouse receipts to test the service, the Asia-focused bank said in its announcement on Thursday. The service, which can be accessed through interbank communication platform SWIFT, is designed to block duplicate...

