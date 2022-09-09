Courts Fall Silent But Continue After Queen's Death

By Joanne Faulkner and Ronan Barnard (September 9, 2022, 5:07 PM BST) -- As hearings began on Friday at London's venerable Royal Courts of Justice, judges and barristers paused for two minutes of silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth, which has ushered in immediate changes across the English and Welsh judicial system. Changes have been ushered in at England's courts after the death of the Queen, pictured greeting judges as she opened the Rolls Building at the Royal Courts of Justice in 2011. (Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Courts continued to sit, but all courtrooms and tribunals in the two countries observed tributes to the Queen to mark her death on Thursday...

