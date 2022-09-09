EU Tells Biz To Come Chat About New Merger Referral Rules

By Najiyya Budaly (September 9, 2022, 3:21 PM BST) -- Europe's antitrust authority opened its doors on Friday for businesses to discuss its enhanced powers to block mergers, after it banned DNA sequencing giant Illumina's $8 billion reacquisition of Grail Inc., a medical testing company. Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's executive vice-president in charge of competition policy, told companies planning to merge that they can talk to the authority about its new approach to Article 22 of the bloc's merger regulations. The rule allows member states to refer mergers to the commission to be reviewed — although the deal had to meet merger control thresholds in the bloc. But, in March 2021, the...

