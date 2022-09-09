EU Clears Willkie-Led €2.3B Sale Of Chemicals Maker Perstorp

By Dawood Fakhir (September 9, 2022, 8:50 PM BST) -- The European Union's competition watchdog on Friday gave a green light to Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd.'s acquisition of Sweden-based chemicals company Perstorp Holding AG for €2.3 billion ($2.3 billion). The European Commission noted that the merging companies overlapped in the manufacture and supply of two chemical products, but concluded that the merger will not raise any competition concerns as the affected markets will remain sufficiently competitive after the transaction. Petronas, based in Malaysia, agreed to buy Perstorp from private equity firm PAI Partners in a deal led by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP in May. PAI and Perstorp were not immediately available for a...

