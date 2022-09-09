Apple, Insurers Attack Expert Testimony In Condo Fire Suit

By Ganesh Setty (September 9, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Apple and a group of insurers traded barbs in Maryland federal court over the methodologies the parties' proposed experts used to determine whether a MacBook Pro sparked a condominium fire, the reliability of the laptop owner's eyewitness testimony, and the extent of the damage should Apple be found liable. In dueling memos Thursday, Apple and a group of four insurers for the condominium complex owner and several unit owners sought to toss the testimonies of each other's experts. Apple urged the court to throw out the testimony of the insurers' battery expert, Michael Eskra, saying Eskra's use of a CT scan...

