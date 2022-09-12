VA Employee Sues Over 'Scary' Black Man Portrayal

By Jessica Mach (September 12, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A longtime employee with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has accused supervisors of discriminating, harassing and retaliating against him based on his race, alleging they made false statements about his performance and painted him and other men of color as "scary." Michael Woods, who is biracial and has worked for the Kansas City Veterans Administration Hospital for more than three decades, filed suit Friday in a Missouri federal court. The complaint accuses five officials of violating Title VII through disparate treatment, creating a hostile work environment and retaliation. Woods also alleged the officials harassed him when he took time off...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS