Skadden Adds PE Pro From Winston & Strawn To Paris Team

By Tom Fish (September 13, 2022, 4:26 PM BST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP has hired a private equity specialist as a partner in its Paris office as the firm looks to expand its European practice. Nicola Di Giovanni joined Skadden on Sept. 5 from Winston & Strawn LLP, where he was a partner in the PE team for three years. Di Giovanni — who is fluent in French, English and Italian — has been recruited to advise investment funds, family offices and industrial companies on M&A, buy-outs and joint ventures. He said Skadden's international presence attracted him to join the firm, which is housed just a few...

