PNC Scores Victory In Ex-Employee's National Origin Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (September 9, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said Friday that PNC Bank doesn't have to face a former employee's suit alleging he was ridiculed by co-workers and then fired because of his Russian and Ukrainian ancestry, ruling he failed to show he was treated worse than other employees. In an opinion granting summary judgment to the Pittsburgh-based financial institution, U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro said Victor Bondaruk's cited evidence of discrimination was little more than stray remarks made by people not involved in the decision to fire him, which was inadequate to support his discrimination claims. Judge Quiñones Alejandro also rejected Bondaruk's...

