IRS Floats Rule To Expand Access To Administrative Appeals

By Stephen K. Cooper (September 9, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Taxpayers seeking to settle disputes with the Internal Revenue Service over their unpaid tax liabilities would get greater access to the service's office of administrative appeals under proposed regulatory guidance released Friday. The proposed rule, required by enactment of the Taxpayer First Act in July 2019, would establish how the IRS will operate its Independent Office of Appeals to resolve federal tax controversies that do not require litigation. In most cases, the taxpayer will have received a preliminary letter from the service determining their liability, prompting an appeal request. The proposed rule would establish how the IRS will operate its Independent...

