Irked Judge Wants Attys To Ease Up On All The Alice Updates

By Andrew Karpan (September 9, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal magistrate judge presiding over a patent licensing company's infringement suit against Micron Technology ordered lawyers for both sides to "stop submitting notices of every new opinion" that a different Delaware judge issues on the subject of patent eligibility. The brief rebuke came down Wednesday from the bench of U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Hall, overseeing a summary judgment bid in a patent lawsuit lodged by California company Innovative Memory Solutions against Micron, a major manufacturer of data storage products. After sitting in Delaware federal court since 2014, the case is finally set to head to a federal jury...

