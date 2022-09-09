EEOC Nabs $100K Deal In Race Harassment Suit

By Grace Elletson (September 9, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming federal judge approved a $100,000 deal between the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and a disability employment nonprofit Friday, wrapping a suit alleging an African American worker was repeatedly harassed with racial slurs while working at an Air Force base. U.S. District Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal approved the deal reached between the EEOC and nonprofit Skils'kin on behalf of former employee Bryan Wheels, who alleged the company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by failing to address the constant racist harassment Wheels faced on the job at Warren Air Force Base. "The consent decree and its terms,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS